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South Korea imposes provisional AD duties of up to 33.67 percent on Chinese coated steel imports

Friday, 19 June 2026 12:34:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance has imposed provisional antidumping duties on imports of certain Chinese coated steel products, with rates ranging from 22.34 percent to 33.67 percent, following an preliminary injury ruling by the Korea International Trade Commission.

According to the commission, the duties apply to cold rolled sheets and coils of iron, carbon steel and other alloy steel with a thickness below 4.75 mm, coated with galvanized, zinc-aluminum or zinc-aluminum-manganese alloys under several Korean tariff codes, including 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.9010, 7210.49.9090, 7210.61.0000, 7210.70.2000, 7212.30.9010, 7212.30.9090, 7212.40.2000, 7225.92.9091, 7225.92.9099 and 7226.99.3000.

The provisional antidumping duties were set on a company-specific basis. Baogang Steel Union and its Inner Mongolia affiliates received the lowest duty rate at 22.34 percent, while Shougang Jingtang and its affiliates were assigned a rate of 26.28 percent. Hong Kong-based Wing Tung Holdings received the highest rate at 33.67 percent, while other Chinese producers and exporters are subject to a duty of 25.75 percent.

The Korea International Trade Commission had issued its preliminary affirmative determination on April 16, 2026, stating that dumped imports had caused material injury to the domestic industry and recommending the imposition of provisional measures.

The duties officially took effect on June 12, 2026, and are scheduled to remain in force until October 11, 2026. Following the expiry of the provisional measures, South Korea may impose definitive antidumping duties for a five-year period.


Tags: Coated Flats Korea S. Far East Quotas & Duties 

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