S. Korea launches AD investigation on hot rolled products from Japan and China

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 15:37:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea’s Trade Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of certain carbon steel and alloy steel hot rolled products from Japan and China as pursuant to the application of South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

The investigation will cover the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. The companies subject to investigation are JFE Shoji Corporation, Nippon Steel Trading Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals Co., Ltd., Dongkuk Corporation, Seah Japan Co., Ltd. and Young Steel Co., Ltd. from Japan and Benxi Iron and Steel Group International Economic and Trading Co., Ltd., Dalian Woo Ho Hongkong International Trading Ltd., Howa Trading Co., Ltd., Sharpmax International Hongkong Co., Ltd. and Sino Commodities International Pte., Ltd. from China.

The products in question fall under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of Korea (HSK) numbers HSK 7208.10.1000, 7208.10.9000, 7208.25.1000, 7208.25.9000, 7208.26.1000, 7208.26.9000, 7208.27.1000, 7208.27.9000, 7208.36.1000, 7208.36.9000, 7208.37.1000, 7208.37.9000, 7208.38.1000, 7208.38.9000, 7208.39.1000, 7208.39.9000, 7208.40.0000, 7208.53.1000, 7208.53.9000, 7208.54.1000, 7208.54.9000, 7208.90.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.1000, 7211.14.9000, 7211.19.1000, 7211.19.9000, 7225.30.1000, 7225.30.9010, 7225.30.9091, 7225.30.9092, 7225.40.1000, 7225.30.9099, 7225.40.9092, 7226.20.0000, 7226.91.1000, 7226.91.2000 and 7226.91.9000.


