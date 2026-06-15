South Africa’s MC Mining secures $9.94 million funding for Makhado coking coal project

South Africa-based coal developer MC Mining has announced that it has secured $9.94 million in shareholder funding to support the development of its flagship Makhado steelmaking coal project in Limpopo province.

According to the company’s statement, MC Mining signed binding agreements with its controlling shareholder Kinetic Development Group, a Hong Kong-based investment group, and minority shareholder Eagle Canyon International Group for unsecured promissory note funding. Kinetic Development Group will provide $8.45 million, while Eagle Canyon International Group will contribute $1.49 million. MC Mining stated that the funding will strengthen its working capital position and support ongoing development activities at Makhado.

The Makhado project is expected to become one of South Africa’s key sources of hard coking coal used in steel production. In a February 2026 update, MC Mining stated that phase one of the project was progressing from construction to commissioning, with steady-state production planned by the end of 2026 at the latest.

South Africa remains a major exporter of coal, although domestic output of premium hard coking coal is limited, with most production consisting of thermal coal consumed locally or exported via Richards Bay Coal Terminal. As the country’s steel sector continues to rely on imported metallurgical coal and coke for blast furnace operations, the development of Makhado could support local and regional supply security for steelmaking raw materials.

Subject to favorable output from the initial phase, MC Mining plans to proceed with a second-phase expansion, which would raise annual metallurgical coal capacity to 2.2 million mt from 800,000 mt and thermal coal capacity to 1.8 million mt from 650,000 mt.