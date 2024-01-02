South Africa’s base metal export value up 9.6 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 11:16:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in November last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 20.2 billion ($1.1 billion), up 23.0 percent from October. In the January-November period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 9.6 percent year on year to ZAR 207.3 billion ($11.3 billion).

In November, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.3 billion ($399.5 million), decreasing by 5.0 percent from the previous month, while in the first eleven months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 0.7 percent year on year to ZAR 89.9 billion ($4.9 billion) compared to the same period of 2022.