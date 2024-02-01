South Africa’s base metal export value up 10.9 percent in 2023

Thursday, 01 February 2024 11:51:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in December last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.1 billion ($969.3 million), down 10.0 percent from November. In 2023, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 10.9 percent year on year to ZAR 225.5 billion ($12.0 billion).

In December, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 6.5 billion ($347.5 million), decreasing by 11.1 percent from the previous month, while in 2023 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 0.7 percent year on year to ZAR 96.4 billion ($5.1 billion).