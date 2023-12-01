South Africa’s base metal export value up 10.1 percent in January-October

Friday, 01 December 2023 11:16:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in October this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 16.5 billion ($0.88 billion), down 11.2 percent from September. In the January-October period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 10.1 percent year on year to ZAR 187.3 billion ($9.9 billion).

In October, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.7 billion ($408.7 million), decreasing by 3.2 percent from the previous month, while in the first ten months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 0.8 percent year on year to ZAR 82.6 billion ($4.4 billion) compared to the same period of 2022.