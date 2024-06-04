South Africa’s base metal export value down 6.7 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 12:01:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in April this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.01 billion ($962.4 million), up 2.2 percent from March. In the January-April period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 6.7 percent year on year to ZAR 70.70 billion ($3.78 billion).

In April, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.58 billion ($458.65 million), increasing by 3.3 percent from the previous month, while in the first four months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 1.1 percent year on year to ZAR 32.77 billion ($1.75 billion) compared to the same period of 2023.