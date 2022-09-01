South Africa’s base metal export value up 34.7 percent in January-July

Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:54:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in July this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 19.20 billion ($1.12 billion), down 2.6 percent from June. In the January-July period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 34.7 percent year on year to ZAR 121.16 billion ($7.05 billion).

In July this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.00 billion ($465.67 million), dropping by 5.5 percent from the previous month, while in the first seven months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 22.3 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 56.53 billion ($3.29 billion).