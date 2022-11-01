South Africa’s base metal export value up 29.7 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 09:46:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.02 billion ($987.24 million), up five percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 29.7 percent year on year to ZAR 156.33 billion ($8.57 billion).

In the given month, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.54 billion ($467.90 million), dropping by 2.3 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 22.3 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 73.82 billion ($4.05 billion).