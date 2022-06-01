﻿
English
South Africa’s base metal export value up 28 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 01 June 2022
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in April this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.34 billion ($924.23 million), down 26.3 percent from March. In the January-April period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 28.0 percent year on year to ZAR 64.61 billion ($4.16 billion).

In April this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.83 billion ($529.39 million), dropping by 14.3 percent from the previous month, while in the first four months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 25.3 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 31.44 billion ($2.02 billion).


