South Africa’s base metal export value up 18.3 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:02:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in December last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.26 billion ($819.07 million), down 25.4 percent from November of the same year. In the full year, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 18.3 percent year on year to ZAR 203.20 billion ($11.68 billion).

In December, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 6.62 billion ($380.47 million), falling by 23.3 percent from the previous month, while in the full year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 15.4 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 97.30 billion ($5.59 billion).