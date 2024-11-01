 |  Login 
South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.5 percent in January-September

Friday, 01 November 2024 12:13:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 16.37 billion ($927.17 million), down 4.7 percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 7.5 percent year on year to ZAR 157.77 billion ($8.93 billion).

In September, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.86 billion ($444.84 million), decreasing by 2.1 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 0.7 percent year on year to ZAR 74.42 billion ($4.21 billion) compared to the same period of 2023.


