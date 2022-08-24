SMA proves EAF steelmaking reduce emissions more than traditional steelmaking

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 15:36:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US-based Steel Manufacturing Association (SMA) has released a report that compares the greenhouse gas emissions for the two main types of steelmaking.

The SMA report points out that traditional blast furnace steelmaking represents about 70 percent of global steel manufacturing and is produced at large steel plants that use coal, while electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, represents about 30 percent of global steel manufacturing and is produced at smaller steel plants that primarily use electricity.

According to the findings of the report of the study conducted from November 2021 through June 2022, at the crude steelmaking phase, average Scope 1 and Scope 2 (energy related) emissions for EAF steelmakers in the US are 78 percent lower than traditional steelmakers in the US. At the hot-rolled steelmaking phase, average Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for EAF steelmakers in the US are 74 percent lower than traditional steelmakers in the US.

The findings in question prove that EAF steel offers the greenest, safest, and most energy-efficient method of steelmaking.