Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd. has announced that it expects to achieve a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company amounting to RMB 1.0-1.1 billion in the first quarter of the current year, up 406-457 percent year on year.

The company said it upgraded its product structure and enhanced its competitiveness in the market, resulting in its better performance in the given period.