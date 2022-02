Friday, 18 February 2022 11:46:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, China’s new ship orders amounted to 1.47 million dwt, accounting for 48 percent of global ship orders in the given month, as reported by local Chinese media on February 18.

Meanwhile, as of the beginning of February this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 96.85 million dwt, accounting for 46.9 percent of total current ship orders in the global market.