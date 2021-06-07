Shenglong Metallurgy starts construction of 5.5 million mt HR line

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:20:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The 2,250 hot continuous rolling production line of Guangxi Province, China-based Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd started construction on June 1, as announced by Shanghai Baoye Group Corporation, Ltd.

The project has an annual capacity of 5.5 million mt, with a covered area of 104,600 square meters. The new 2,250 hot continuous rolling line will produce carbon structural steel, high quality carbon structural steel, low alloy structural steel, and modern high-strength steel, which will be widely used in the auto industry, construction, shipbuilding, bridge building, and in the production of containers and pressure vessels.