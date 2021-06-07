﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shenglong Metallurgy starts construction of 5.5 million mt HR line

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:20:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The 2,250 hot continuous rolling production line of Guangxi Province, China-based Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd started construction on June 1, as announced by Shanghai Baoye Group Corporation, Ltd.

The project has an annual capacity of 5.5 million mt, with a covered area of 104,600 square meters. The new 2,250 hot continuous rolling line will produce carbon structural steel, high quality carbon structural steel, low alloy structural steel, and modern high-strength steel, which will be widely used in the auto industry, construction, shipbuilding, bridge building, and in the production of containers and pressure vessels.


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jun

China’s steel exports decline by 33.9 percent in May from April
07  Jun

Rizhao Steel to build 7.5 million mt BF under new capacity swap program
31  May

Fu’an of Ningde to build 7 million mt of stainless steel production base
31  May

CISA: 620 million mt of crude steel capacity switching to ultra-low emissions
28  May

China’s MEE sends special teams to supervise pollution management