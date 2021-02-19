Share of steel capacity in Tangshan’s coastal areas to rise to 43.2% in 2022

Friday, 19 February 2021 15:03:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

By the end of 2022, when the relocation of steelmakers has been completed, the proportion of steel production capacity in Tangshan’s coastal areas will rise to 43.2 percent, up from 13.2 percent at the beginning of 2018, as reported by Hebei Daily. Meanwhile, by the end of 2021, the proportion of high value-added steel products in Tangshan’s steel product output will reach more than 38 percent.

According to the Tangshan Development and Reform Commission, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), Tangshan will vigorously promote optimal layout, quality improvement and chain extension of the steel industry on the basis of optimizing industrial layout, which will increase the proportion of high value-added steel products in local steel production.