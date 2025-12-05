Shanxi to speed up establishment of coal and coke trading center in 2026-30

The government of China’s Shanxi Province has released its proposals for formulating national economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

In particular, Shanxi will accelerate the transformation of the drivers of energy development, and advance innovation in energy technology, institutional innovation, and open cooperation. Meanwhile, Shanxi will speed up the establishment of a coal and coke trading center, that will radiate across the entire nation. Shanxi possesses approximately one third of China’s coal deposits and is the country’s top coal-producing province.