Shanxi to speed up establishment of coal and coke trading center in 2026-30

Friday, 05 December 2025 09:51:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The government of China’s Shanxi Province has released its proposals for formulating national economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

In particular, Shanxi will accelerate the transformation of the drivers of energy development, and advance innovation in energy technology, institutional innovation, and open cooperation. Meanwhile, Shanxi will speed up the establishment of a coal and coke trading center, that will radiate across the entire nation. Shanxi possesses approximately one third of China’s coal deposits and is the country’s top coal-producing province.


