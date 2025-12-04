 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taigang...

Taigang Stainless Steel to ink deal with Taigang Group for raw material supply

Thursday, 04 December 2025 10:09:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd (Taigang Stainless Steel) has announced that it has approved a Framework Agreement for the Supply of Raw and Auxiliary Materials, which will be signed with its controlling shareholder Taigang Group. Accordingly, its controlling shareholder Taigang Group will supply the raw materials and auxiliary materials, including iron ore fines and pellets, etc., to Taigang Stainless Steel.

Taigang Stainless Steel estimates that the framework agreement will give rise to transactions worth approximately RMB 9.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2026, which will exceed five percent of the company’s most recently audited net assets.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 4, 2025 

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late November 2025

04 Dec | Steel News

China starts renovating 25,100 old urban neighborhoods in Jan-Oct 2025

04 Dec | Steel News

CISA urges Chinese iron ore producers to speed up key local projects

03 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 3, 2025

03 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC offers stable from mills, but tradable prices drift lower

03 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 3, 2025 

03 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s stainless steel crude steel output up 2.22 percent in Oct from Sept 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

Valin Lianyuan Steel to carry out maintenance on BF No. 6

03 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Asia billet offers increase further, trading slows after last week’s deals

02 Dec | Longs and Billet