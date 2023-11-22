﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shanxi Hongda Steel to invest RMB 1.5 billion in constructing 1.0 million mt thin casting and rolling line

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 11:08:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The opening ceremony of Xiamen Xinda Hongsteel Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., a joint venture set up by Fujian Province-based Xiamen Xindeco Co., Ltd. and Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Hongda Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., was held on November 17.

Zhang Huimin, president of Shanxi Hongda Steel stated that Hongda Group will work together with major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group to invest RMB 1.5 billion ($0.2 billion) in constructing the first 1.0 million mt thin casting and rolling line in China and invest RMB 150 million ($21 million) in upgrading its second rolling mill, aiming to carry out research and development on first-class high value-added products and further meet the needs of the middle and high-end markets.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s coking coal imports up 57.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

Shagang Group raises local rebar prices by $28/mt for late November

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Baosteel: Iron ore prices have moved away from fundamentals

21 Nov | Steel News

Chinese HRC exporters still bullish amid futures gains, stronger currency

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move down further

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Shougang: Electrical steel output to reach 2.2-2.3 million mt by 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices continue uptrend, some stability possible

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese mills accept higher local coke prices

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s steel bar exports up 49.9 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge up slightly

17 Nov | Flats and Slab