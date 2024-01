Monday, 22 January 2024 11:39:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese coking plant Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that its sales of coke in the October-December period last year amounted to RMB 743,590 mt, up 2.72 percent year on year.

In the given period, its revenues from coke sales totaled RMB 1.609 billion ($0.23 billion), up 15.04 percent compared to the July-September period last year.