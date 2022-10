Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:34:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese metallurgical coke producer Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd has announced that its net profit in the first nine months this year is expected to amount to RMB 2.676-2.726 billion ($0.377-0.384 billion), up 44.97-47.68 percent year on year.

The company said income from its joint venture China Coal Energy Huajin Group Co., Ltd’s investments increased, contributing to the rise in its net profit during the given period.