Friday, 06 August 2021 14:33:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group Anyang Yongxing Special Steel has signed an acquisition agreement with Henan Province-based Huixin Special Steel, marking the completion of capacity integration of the two companies.

The new project will start construction in October this year and will be put into operation by the end of 2023.