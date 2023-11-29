Shagang puts its No. 6 dry quenching coke oven into operation

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:24:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The No. 6 140mt/hour dry quenching coke oven of major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group has been put into operation following nine months of construction work, marking another step forward in Shagang’s energy saving and emission reduction work.

Dry quenching coke uses inert gases to cool coke in a closed cycle, utilizing large amounts of coke waste heat in power generation, while it also helps to reduce air pollution.

Shagang Group has eight coke covens, which can produce 5 million mt of coke annually.

In general, 0.7-0.8 mt of coke are needed to produce one mt of steel.

In 2022, Shagang Group produced 41.45 million mt of steel.