Shagang orders new cold rolling mill from Fives Group

Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has ordered a second cold rolling mill from France-based machine industry company Fives Group. The timeline of the project has not been revealed yet. The new mill is expected to produce 80,000 mt of high-grade electrical steel annually.

The cold rolling mill using Fives’ DMS 20Hi EcoMill technology will enable strip to be rolled down to 0.1 mm with a width of 1,350 mm, while maintaining surface quality. The new investment will allow Shagang to maintain a firmer market share in the local electric vehicle market, which demands high-performance electrical motors made from high-quality electrical steel.