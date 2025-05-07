 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Shagang...

Shagang orders new cold rolling mill from Fives Group

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 12:25:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has ordered a second cold rolling mill from France-based machine industry company Fives Group. The timeline of the project has not been revealed yet. The new mill is expected to produce 80,000 mt of high-grade electrical steel annually.

The cold rolling mill using Fives’ DMS 20Hi EcoMill technology will enable strip to be rolled down to 0.1 mm with a width of 1,350 mm, while maintaining surface quality. The new investment will allow Shagang to maintain a firmer market share in the local electric vehicle market, which demands high-performance electrical motors made from high-quality electrical steel.


Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking Shagang 

Similar articles

HRC import activities remain quiet in UAE, import offers relatively stable

07 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices edge down slightly

07 May | Flats and Slab

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 19, 2025

07 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 7, 2025 

07 May | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP follows spot and scrap prices down for first time in a month

06 May | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices amid weak demand

06 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC offers firm for Middle East despite weak interest, EU market largely stable

06 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC export mood stagnant after holiday amid sluggish demand, stable offers

06 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 6, 2025 

06 May | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

06 May | Steel News