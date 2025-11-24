Shagang completes hot load test run of high-quality silicon steel project CA8 unit

The new high-quality silicon steel project CA8 unit of Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shagang successfully completed its hot load test run on November 18, signaling that the first phase of this project has entered into operation, as reported by WISDRI Engineering and Research Ltd.

The hot load test runs of CA5 unit, CA6 unit and CA7 unit were successfully completed in December 2024, February 2025 and September 2025. After all units of Shagang’s cast-rolled thin strip high-quality silicon steel project are put into operation, Shagang will have an additional annual production capacity of 1.18 million mt non-grain-oriented silicon steel.