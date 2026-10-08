 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Severstal's...

Severstal's Yakovlevsky plant targets 29 percent increase in ore drying volumes in 2026/27

Thursday, 08 October 2026 14:18:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal's Yakovlevsky Mining and Processing Plant has begun its 2026/27 ore drying season, targeting approximately 1.8 million mt of processed ore by spring 2027, compared with 1.4 million mt in the previous season, representing an increase of approximately 29 percent.

Ore drying supports winter deliveries to Cherepovets

Running from October through March, the plant's dry ore shipping season involves reducing the material's moisture content from eight percent to three percent to prevent freezing during rail transportation. Following treatment, the ore is dispatched to customers, primarily Severstal's Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works.

Maintenance and technical improvements support operations

Ahead of the new season, the plant completed more than 70 repairs at its drying complex and replaced over 1,500 bag filters used for dust removal, preparing the equipment for higher processing volumes.

The plant expects the broader package of technical improvements to deliver approximately RUB 1.1 million in equipment maintenance savings, helping reduce finished product costs.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Russia CIS Mining Severstal 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Severstal to increase iron ore production capacity at Yakovlevskiy GOK

12 Jan | Steel News

Severstal achieves 24% rise in iron ore output at Yakovlevskiy GOK

14 Feb | Steel News

Severstal boosts consumption of its own raw materials

23 Nov | Steel News

Severstal announces investment plans for iron ore and coal exploration

01 Jun | Steel News

Severstal subsidiaries to supply coking coal and pellets to Ruukki

17 May | Steel News

Afferro closes Putu iron ore stake sale

11 Apr | Steel News

Afferro and Severstal further delay closing of Putu iron ore stake sale

02 Apr | Steel News

Afferro’s sale of Putu iron ore project stake to Severstal delayed

29 Feb | Steel News

Afferro Mining shareholders approve Putu iron ore project sale

01 Feb | Steel News

Afferro Mining receives stock exchange approval for Putu project sale

17 Jan | Steel News