Severstal's Yakovlevsky plant targets 29 percent increase in ore drying volumes in 2026/27

Russian steelmaker Severstal's Yakovlevsky Mining and Processing Plant has begun its 2026/27 ore drying season, targeting approximately 1.8 million mt of processed ore by spring 2027, compared with 1.4 million mt in the previous season, representing an increase of approximately 29 percent.

Ore drying supports winter deliveries to Cherepovets

Running from October through March, the plant's dry ore shipping season involves reducing the material's moisture content from eight percent to three percent to prevent freezing during rail transportation. Following treatment, the ore is dispatched to customers, primarily Severstal's Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works.

Maintenance and technical improvements support operations

Ahead of the new season, the plant completed more than 70 repairs at its drying complex and replaced over 1,500 bag filters used for dust removal, preparing the equipment for higher processing volumes.

The plant expects the broader package of technical improvements to deliver approximately RUB 1.1 million in equipment maintenance savings, helping reduce finished product costs.