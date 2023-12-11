Severstal orders main technological equipment for new iron ore pellet complex

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:29:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has entered into contract with an unidentified Chinese company for the supply of equipment for the construction of a complex for the production of iron ore pellets at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant.

Accordingly, the Chinese company will supply the main technological equipment such as units for grinding iron ore materials and additives, while additional equipment and construction materials are planned to be purchased from Russian domestic companies. The first deliveries of equipment are planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The complex, with an annual capacity of 10 million mt of iron ore pellets, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported.