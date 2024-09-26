Severstal begins construction of iron pellet complex at Cherepovets

Russian steelmaker Severstal has stated that it has begun the construction of central hub of the pellet production complex at its Cherepovets site. The project with an investment of RUB 97 billion ($1.05 billion) is aimed at introducing technology for the production of high-quality steel with a low carbon footprint.

Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, has expressed in a press release that the project is being implemented according to schedule and that the facility is expected to start operations in 2026.

The project involves providing the blast furnace production of Cherepovets facility with its own iron ore raw materials (pellets) and decommissioning a number of existing units that have a negative impact on the environment. The reduction in carbon dioxide emissions as a result of the changes in pig iron production technology will amount to more than 2 million mt, with other pollutants reduced by 96,000 mt per year.