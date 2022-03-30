SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ semi-finished steel imports up 5.3% in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 11:51:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has shared the ASEAN-6 countries’ semi-finished steel import data for the January-October period of 2021.

The ASEAN-6 countries’ semi-finished steel imports in the January-October period last year increased by 5.3 percent year on year to 7 million mt. The largest importing country was Thailand, followed by Indonesia.

Thailand’s semi-finished imports in the given period totaled 2.83 million mt. The country’s billet imports declined by 26.3 percent, while its slab imports increased by 70.0 percent to 1.3 million mt, both year on year.

Indonesia’s semi-finished imports decreased by 6.3 percent year on year to 2.77 million mt in the January-October period of 2021. Indonesia’s billet imports rose by 5.9 percent to 361,000 mt, while its slab imports increased by 11 percent to 1.8 million mt, both year on year. In addition, the country’s stainless semi-finished steel imports fell by 28 percent year on year to 51,000 mt in the same period.

The third-largest semi-finished steel importing country in the region was the Philippines. The country’s semi-finished steel imports totaled 1.27 million mt, up by 29.6 percent year on year in the January-October period of 2021.

In the first 10 months last year, Malaysia’s semi-finished steel imports declined by 22.5 percent to 156,000 mt, while Vietnam’s semi-finished imports amounted to 17,000 mt.