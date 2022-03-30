SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ semi-finished steel exports up 52.8% in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 12:23:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has shared the ASEAN-6 countries’ semi-finished steel export data for the January-October period of 2021.

The ASEAN-6 countries’ semi-finished steel exports in the January-October period last year increased by 52.8 percent year on year to approximately 10 million mt. The largest exporting country was Indonesia, followed by Vietnam.

Indonesia’s semi-finished exports increased from 1.6 million mt to 4 million mt in the January-October period of 2021. Indonesia’s billet exports rose to 1.7 million mt, while its slab exports increased to 865,892 mt. In addition, the country’s stainless semi-finished steel exports nearly doubled to 1.5 million mt in the same period. The main recipient of Indonesian semi-finished steel exports was China.

In the given period, Vietnam’s semi-finished steel exports increased by 16 percent year on year to 3.5 million mt. The country’s billet exports totaled 1.8 million mt, with around 80 percent going to China. Vietnam’s slab exports in the January-October period rose by 8.7 percent year on year to 1.5 million mt, and China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brazil were the main destinations for Vietnamese slab.

The third largest semi-finished steel exporting country in the region was Malaysia. In the first 10 months last year, the country’s semi-finished steel exports declined by 34.7 percent year on year to 800,763 mt. China was the main destination for the country’s semi-finished exports.

In the January-October period last year, Thailand’s semi-finished exports rose from 94,928 mt to 562,984 mt. The country’s billet exports increased to 377,709 mt and its slab exports rose to 165,734 mt. Almost 70 percent of the country’s billet exports went to China. Meanwhile, the main destinations for slab exports were Taiwan, the Philippines and China.