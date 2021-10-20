Sandvik’s revenues up 23.2 percent in Q3

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:08:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish high-technology engineering and steelmaking group Sandvik has issued its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

According to its financial results, in the third quarter this year Sandvik recorded a net profit of SEK 3.92 billion ($454.91 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 3.18 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Order intake in the given quarter amounted to SEK 26.29 billion ($3.05 billion), up 32.0 percent, while its revenues amounted to SEK 24.83 billion ($2.88 billion), rising by 23.2 percent, both compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the company’s statement, the increase in order intake was driven by robust demand across the business compared with the same period a year earlier.