Sweden's SSAB posts higher profit for Jan-Sept 2026

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has posted its financial and operational results for the first nine months of the current year.

The company reported a net profit of SEK 5.24 billion ($533.84 million) in the first half, compared to a net profit of SEK 4.47 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. The company's sales revenues amounted to SEK 78.46 billion ($7.99 billion) in the given period, increasing by 5.8 percent year on year. In the same period, the company reported an operating profit of SEK 7.05 billion ($718.11 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 5.36 billion recorded in the first half of last year. The increases are due to higher prices and higher shipments.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, SSAB's crude steel output totaled 5.95 million mt, up from 5.74 million mt, while its steel shipments increased to 5.03 million mt from 4.85 million mt.

Regarding its investment projects, SSAB stated that the conversion of its Oxelösund facility is progressing according to plan, with production scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Groundwork for the new mini-mill in Luleå is continuing, with production expected to start in late 2029.