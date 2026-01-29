Sweden’s SSAB posts lower operating profit for 2025, shipments to improve in Q1 2026

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has posted its financial results for 2025.

In 2025, the company reported a net profit of SEK 4.9 billion ($554.85 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 6.52 billion in 2024, while its sales revenues amounted to SEK 96.22 billion ($10.88 billion) in the given year, decreasing by 6.9 percent year on year. The company’s operating profit in the full year amounted to SEK 6.11 billion ($691.65 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 7.86 billion in 2024, negatively impacted by weaker markets.

In the given year, the company’s crude steel output moved up by 2.5 percent to 7.53 million mt, while its finished steel production stood at 6.97 million mt, up by 4.6 percent, both year on year. Also, its steel shipments in the given year increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 6.36 million mt.

Regarding the outlook for the first quarter of 2026, in the light of seasonally better demand, SSAB’s shipments are forecast to improve in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter. In addition, the company’s total maintenance costs for the full year of 2025 are expected to amount to SEK 1.4 billion.