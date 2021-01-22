﻿
English
Salzgitter to supply pipes for pipeline project in Qatar

Friday, 22 January 2021 15:53:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its international trading subsidiary Salzgitter Mannesmann International GmbH will supply 160,000 mt of longitudinally welded pipes and pipe bends for a major pipeline project in Qatar.

The longitudinally welded pipes will be produced by EUROPIPE GmbH, Muelheim, which is a joint venture of Salzgitter and Dillinger. The pipe bends will be produced by the Muelheim pipe-bending plant of Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH.

Production of the pipes and bends will commence in early 2021.


