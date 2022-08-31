Salzgitter to supply low-carbon heavy plates to Norway’s Norsk Stål

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 16:28:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH and Norway-based steel distributor Norsk Stål have signed a supply agreement.

Accordingly, Ilsenburger Grobblech will supply low-carbon heavy plates to Norsk Stål. The plates with a footprint of 0.65 ton of carbon per ton, will be produced by the electric arc furnace route using 90 percent recycled scrap.

Meanwhile, in early August, Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH and Spain-based wind turbine manufacturer GRI Renewable Industries signed an innovative partnering agreement for the possible processing of low-carbon steel products in wind towers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.