Salzgitter to supply green steel to steel distributor EMW

Friday, 09 December 2022 10:18:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has concluded an agreement with Germany-based steel distributor EMW Stahl Service GmbH on the supply of a specified quantity of green steel.

An initial delivery will be made following the successful conversion to low carbon steel production under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program.

EMW Stahl Service GmbH plans to increase its sales of green steel products in the coming years.

Meanwhile, as from the end of 2025, Salzgitter will gradually convert its steel production to hydrogen-based processes. The company aims to achieve virtually carbon-free production as from the year 2033.


