Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced steel to Singapore

Monday, 11 March 2024 14:30:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Singapore-based steel trading company and project management provider Steelaris Pte Ltd. has inked a deal with Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group to procure carbon-reduced SALCOS®-steel with the intention of avoiding the EU’s carbon tax and contributing to Singapore’s carbon neutrality by 2050, Salzgitter said in a statement.

According to the statement, Salzgitter Mannesmann International GmbH is expected to supply the first batch of 380 mt of hot rolled sheets produced by sister company Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH to Steelaris, which provides steel products and services for the construction sector and the offshore and marine industries in Singapore and ASEAN countries, in April this year.

“We will be able to build a sustainable steel supply chain for all our customers. We look forward to collaborating closely and to supplying even more carbon-reduced SALCOS®-steel to our customers in the offshore, energy, construction and shipyard industry. The path to sustainability and green steel begins with this cooperation between our two companies,” ANG Tee Seng, managing director of Steelaris, stated.