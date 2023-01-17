﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Salzgitter to supply green steel to home appliance manufacturer

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 12:28:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed a memorandum of understanding with German home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, for the supply of green steel produced under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program from the end of 2025.

BSH has already been sourcing initial quantities of green steel from Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH since 2021 with a reduction in the carbon footprint of more than 66 percent. 

Salzgitter intends to reduce its carbon emissions overall by 95 percent by 2033 with the SALCOS route.  

Last year, the company entered into similar partnering agreements with numerous companies in a variety of sectors, including the automotive industry, cold rolling specialists and domestic appliance manufacturers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter to supply green steel to Stahlo Steel Service Center

23 Dec | Steel News

Salzgitter to supply green steel to steel distributor EMW

09 Dec | Steel News

Salzgitter to expedite digital transformation of production processes

08 Dec | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity for 15 years

24 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter and Mubea cooperate on sustainable steel production

23 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s lowers EBITDA guidance for 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to strengthen its market position with new HDG line No. 3

11 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to supply low-carbon steel to Miele from 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter and Sunfire complete green hydrogen project

18 Oct | Steel News

EC approves funding to support Salzgitter’s low-carbon steel program

05 Oct | Steel News