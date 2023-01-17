Salzgitter to supply green steel to home appliance manufacturer

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 12:28:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has signed a memorandum of understanding with German home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, for the supply of green steel produced under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program from the end of 2025.

BSH has already been sourcing initial quantities of green steel from Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH since 2021 with a reduction in the carbon footprint of more than 66 percent.

Salzgitter intends to reduce its carbon emissions overall by 95 percent by 2033 with the SALCOS route.

Last year, the company entered into similar partnering agreements with numerous companies in a variety of sectors, including the automotive industry, cold rolling specialists and domestic appliance manufacturers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.