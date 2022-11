Thursday, 24 November 2022 11:51:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a long-term purchase agreement with German electric services company ENBW for 50 MW of green electricity for 15 years for steel production.

Accordingly, ENBW is to supply green electricity from the new 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025.

This agreement will further safeguard Salzgitter’s SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO₂ Steelmaking program and climate targets.