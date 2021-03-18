﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Salzgitter posts loss for 2020, expects profit for 2021

Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:17:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced a pre-tax loss of €194.4 million for 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had reported a pre-tax loss of €253.3 million in 2019.

Salzgitter stated that its sales revenues amounted to €7.1 billion in the 2020, decreasing from €8.5 billion in the previous year, due to decreased volumes and selling prices.

In 2020, the company produced 6.03 million mt of crude steel, down by 8.7 percent compared to 2019.

“Despite the huge challenges, we were able to sustain our company’s liquidity, continue our work on the two strategically important major projects - the third hot dip galvanizing in Salzgitter and the new heat treatment line in Ilsenburg - and push ahead with our decarbonization offensive through implementing the “Wind Hydrogen Salzgitter”, “Green Industrial Hydrogen 2.0” and “Green Strip Steel” projects. The financial year 2020 was therefore not a lost year for the Salzgitter Group. Quite the opposite! For us it is a source of confidence and assurance of being able to master the tasks that lie ahead,” Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, CEO of the company, said.

As for 2021, the company expects a sales revenue of €8.5 billion and a pre-tax profit of between €150 million and €200 million.


Tags: crude steel  European Union  steelmaking  Coronavirus  Germany  fin. Reports  Salzgitter  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Mar

Mechel posts lower net profit for 2020, output rises slightly
11  Mar

Thyssenkrupp to cut additional 750 jobs at steel division
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir reports increased sales revenues for 2020
01  Mar

Salzgitter certified for low-carbon slab and galvanized coil
22  Feb

German crude steel output increases by six percent in January