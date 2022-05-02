Salzgitter and Mendritzki sign green steel partnering agreement

Monday, 02 May 2022 11:16:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed an innovative partnering agreement with German-based Mendritzki Holding GmbH, including the field of low carbon steel products and downstream processing.

Salzgitter’s partnering program offers companies the possibility of securing a defined tonnage of green steel upfront as part of an economic commitment. This green steel is to be produced and delivered from the end of 2025 as part of SALCOS- SAlzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking. Furthermore, both companies intend to cooperate in advancing and refining the development of steel grades.

This partnering agreement will enable the companies to develop processes and products together and confirms their pioneering position in the emerging markets for green steel.