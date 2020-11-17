﻿
SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill posts record daily pig iron output for BF No. 5

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 14:35:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest-ever pig iron production in a single day of 9,505 mt from its blast furnace No. 5 on November 13, a company official said on Tuesday, November 17.

The official said that RSP’s sintering plant also achieved a new benchmark on November 14, with production of 22,167 mt, the highest single-day output since the inception of the steel mill.

Similarly, the mill’s steel melting shop No. 2 produced 12,150 mt of steel through its casters on November 12, also the highest single-day production since the start of the melting shop, the official added.


