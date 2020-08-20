﻿
English
SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill blast furnace achieves highest ever single day pig iron production

Thursday, 20 August 2020
       

Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) set a new benchmark on August 17 when its Blast Furnace No. 1 achieved its highest ever single day pig iron production of 3,503 mt, a company statement said on Thursday, August 20.

 According to the company, the previous highest ever single day pig iron production from Blast Furnace No.1, its oldest commissioned in 1959 and upgraded in 2018, had been 3,457 mt, achieved on February 12, 2020.

 The company said that the blast furnace had a capacity of 2,900 mt of pig iron per day but has been consistently producing above 3,000 mt per day with use of pulverized coal injection (PCI) at rate of 100 kgs per mt of pig iron.

 On August 17, Blast Furnace No.1 and 4 together produced 11,713 mt of pig iron which too was single highest single day production of the two furnaces combined, the company statement said.


