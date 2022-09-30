﻿
SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest single-day output of ERW pipes

Friday, 30 September 2022 14:08:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved its highest single-day production of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes of 552 mt on September 25, a company statement said on Friday, September 30.

The previous highest single-day production of 542 mt was achieved 39 years ago on March 24, 1983, the statement said.

“There was meticulous planning and execution beginning from ensuring coil availability to seamless logistics in the production chain of HR coil charging, processing, testing and finished pipe stacking in the yard. The electrical and mechanical maintenance of PP (ERW) worked relentlessly to maintain the maximum equipment availability and zero delays,” the statement said.


