SAIL seeks global suppliers of ferroniobium for three years

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:23:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is seeking domestic and international sourcing of ferroniobium through global tendering, company sources said on Thursday, January 27.

The sources said that domestic and international producers of ferroniobium were eligible to bid for supply of 2,160 mt over a period of three years, with price revision every six months. Subsequently, in the second cycle of procurement after three years, suppliers will need to offer 320 mt over the next six-month period.

All prospective suppliers will need to submit price bids valid for 60 days from the date of bidding, the sources said.

Ferroniobium is used to increase the strength of alloy steel products used in automobile manufacturing, pipe fabrication, structural steel and high temperature-resistant stainless steel.