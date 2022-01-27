﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL seeks global suppliers of ferroniobium for three years

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:23:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is seeking domestic and international sourcing of ferroniobium through global tendering, company sources said on Thursday, January 27.

The sources said that domestic and international producers of ferroniobium were eligible to bid for supply of 2,160 mt over a period of three years, with price revision every six months. Subsequently, in the second cycle of procurement after three years, suppliers will need to offer 320 mt over the next six-month period.

All prospective suppliers will need to submit price bids valid for 60 days from the date of bidding, the sources said.

Ferroniobium is used to increase the strength of alloy steel products used in automobile manufacturing, pipe fabrication, structural steel and high temperature-resistant stainless steel.


Tags: Indian Subcon  raw mat  India  Sail  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

Privatization of two SAIL units not to be completed in current fiscal year
18 Jan

Indian industry body seeks scrapping of customs duty on ferronickel, hike on finished stainless steel
17 Jan

SAIL’s Rourkela mill secures Indian Navy certification for specialty steel supply for submarines
05 Jan

India’s coking coal imports up a marginal 0.41% in April-December
30 Dec

India to increase washed coking coal supplies to steel mills to 15 million mt a year