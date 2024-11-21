 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL’s...

SAIL’s Rourkela mill commissions rebuilt coke oven battery

Thursday, 21 November 2024 15:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commissioned its rebuilt coke oven battery No. 2 as part of its modernisation program, a company statement said on Thursday, November 21.

The newly rebuilt coke oven battery No. 2 is a modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally-friendly facility constructed on the site of the old battery. It comprises 70 ovens divided into two blocks, with a maximum capacity of 93 pushes per day after stabilization. The facility will have a dry coal throughput of 0.53 million mt per year and will produce 0.363 million mt per year of blast furnace grade coke, ensuring a seamless coke supply for hot metal production, the company said in its statement.

One of the key challenges of the project was its execution as a brownfield initiative. Construction was carried out seamlessly without disrupting production in adjoining areas.

The project involved the use of approximately 13,000 mt of refractory bricks, with the main structures supported by robust anchorage systems. Other key features of the facility include installation of advanced environmental conservation equipment, such as a grit arrestor, a vapor spray system in the quenching tower, a dust suppression system in the guide car, and a hydro-jet door cleaning system. These measures significantly reduce pollution and enhance the workplace environment, the company said.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

China’s coke exports increase by 0.5 percent in Jan-Oct

19 Nov | Steel News

Mills propose further price cuts in local Chinese coke market

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

IMCOM: Indian met coke industry in crisis, hit by imports from China and Indonesia

14 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s DMZ reports 61.2% fall in finished steel output for January-October

08 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks reports two percent increase in coke output for January-October

06 Nov | Steel News

China’s coke prices move sideways locally, still slide in export market

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coke prices start to move down, more declines expected

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports rise by 5.9 percent in Jan-Sept

23 Oct | Steel News

No further rises expected in local coke prices in China after six hikes, amid weaker demand

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China up by over $20/mt after latest three hikes

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials