SAIL’s Rourkela mill commissions rebuilt coke oven battery

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has commissioned its rebuilt coke oven battery No. 2 as part of its modernisation program, a company statement said on Thursday, November 21.

The newly rebuilt coke oven battery No. 2 is a modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally-friendly facility constructed on the site of the old battery. It comprises 70 ovens divided into two blocks, with a maximum capacity of 93 pushes per day after stabilization. The facility will have a dry coal throughput of 0.53 million mt per year and will produce 0.363 million mt per year of blast furnace grade coke, ensuring a seamless coke supply for hot metal production, the company said in its statement.

One of the key challenges of the project was its execution as a brownfield initiative. Construction was carried out seamlessly without disrupting production in adjoining areas.

The project involved the use of approximately 13,000 mt of refractory bricks, with the main structures supported by robust anchorage systems. Other key features of the facility include installation of advanced environmental conservation equipment, such as a grit arrestor, a vapor spray system in the quenching tower, a dust suppression system in the guide car, and a hydro-jet door cleaning system. These measures significantly reduce pollution and enhance the workplace environment, the company said.