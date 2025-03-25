SAIL and McKinsey & Company ink pact on digital transformation initiatives

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and global consulting firm Mckinsey & Company have signed a strategic agreement for comprehensive digital transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiencies, innovation and customer experience, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 25.

The collaboration will focus on modernizing business processes, optimizing performance, and driving sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This would be through leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data analytics, with SAIL seeking to integrate cutting-edge digital solutions across its operations, ensuring competitiveness and superior service delivery, the statement said.

The digital transformation program will cover the entire process value chain, from mining to marketing, ensuring seamless implementation, while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance.

The initiative targets value realization of $114 million a year over the next three years, reinforcing SAIL’s commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence, the statement added.