S. Korean truck drivers’ strike impacts Hyundai Steel and POSCO

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:46:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean truck drivers began a strike action yesterday, June 7, demanding that the government protect their wages through measures against soaring fuel prices and the cost of living, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation.

The effects of the strike, which has come at a time when global supply chains are having trouble recovering from lockdowns in China and the war between Russia and Ukraine, are being felt at the ports, container depots and other logistical hubs, where freight transport has slowed down or stopped.

Due to the logistical disruptions caused by the strike, some South Korean producers’ shipments have been canceled, including 9,000 mt from Hyundai Steel and 20,000 mt from POSCO.

Cargo truckers are calling on the government to increase the number of recipients of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System, which ensures minimum rates of pay and safer working conditions for truck drivers.