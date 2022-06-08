﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Korean truck drivers’ strike impacts Hyundai Steel and POSCO

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:46:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean truck drivers began a strike action yesterday, June 7, demanding that the government protect their wages through measures against soaring fuel prices and the cost of living, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation.

The effects of the strike, which has come at a time when global supply chains are having trouble recovering from lockdowns in China and the war between Russia and Ukraine, are being felt at the ports, container depots and other logistical hubs, where freight transport has slowed down or stopped.

Due to the logistical disruptions caused by the strike, some South Korean producers’ shipments have been canceled, including 9,000 mt from Hyundai Steel and 20,000 mt from POSCO.

Cargo truckers are calling on the government to increase the number of recipients of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System, which ensures minimum rates of pay and safer working conditions for truck drivers.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia POSCO 

Similar articles

Ex-Japan scrap prices stable in rare bids from S. Korea, still falling in Vietnam

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO receives approval for high-Mn steel for use in LNG storage tanks

26 May | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit rises in Q1 amid stronger steel demand

25 Apr | Steel News

POSCO breaks ground for new electrical steel plant in S. Korea

22 Apr | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit and revenue increase in 2021

28 Jan | Steel News

POSCO permanently shuts blast furnace No. 1 at Pohang plant

29 Dec | Steel News

POSCO to spin off steel businesses and become holding company

13 Dec | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit up in Q3, revenue forecast raised for 2021

25 Oct | Steel News

POSCO to supply corrosion-resistant steel to Array Technologies

29 Sep | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit increases in Q2, crude steel output guidance for 2021 revised up

26 Jul | Steel News