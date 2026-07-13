 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > POSCO...

POSCO and KB Kookmin Bank partner to launch supply chain finance service

Monday, 13 July 2026 11:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with KB Kookmin Bank to introduce a supply chain finance service designed to improve liquidity and financial support for companies operating within the steel supply chain.

Under the partnership, POSCO and KB Kookmin Bank will introduce a supply chain finance system linking financial institutions with companies participating throughout the steel production and distribution chain.

The companies said the service is intended to improve liquidity for partner firms and strengthen the stability of the steel supply chain amid the prolonged downturn in the steel industry.

MyPOSCO platform to provide one-stop financial services

The new financing service will be integrated into POSCO's MyPOSCO digital platform, enabling customers to access financing services through a single online system. According to the companies, the package will include preferential-interest corporate loans, customized financial products, import and export finance consulting, support for trade insurance guarantees for exporters, and preferential interest-bearing accounts.

Launch planned this year

POSCO and KB Kookmin Bank said they plan to launch the new POSCO × KB Supply Chain Partnership Package later this year.

POSCO said the initiative is expected to reduce financing costs and improve payment liquidity for partner companies while strengthening cooperation across South Korea's steel supply chain.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia POSCO 

Similar articles

POSCO completes South Korea’s largest EAF at Gwangyang Steelworks

18 Jun | Steel News

POSCO and Hyundai Motor join forces to develop next-generation electrical steel

16 Jun | Steel News

POSCO reports improved performance for Q1 2026 despite rising raw material costs

05 May | Steel News

South Korea’s POSCO urges joint action on steel decarbonization

17 Apr | Steel News

POSCO adopts thyssenkrupp coke oven technology to cut emissions

15 Apr | Steel News

Volvo Korea and POSCO partner on high-performance materials for next-generation equipment

07 Apr | Steel News

POSCO’s net profit falls in 2025 due to raw material cost hikes

02 Feb | Steel News

POSCO Steeleon installs rooftop solar systems at Pohang plants to meet part of energy demand

22 Jan | Steel News

POSCO restarts FINEX furnace No. 3 after extended outage

17 Dec | Steel News

Alliance between POSCO and Nippon Steel ends

27 Nov | Steel News